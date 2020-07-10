Left Menu
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72 pc: Health Ministry

It also noted that 30 states and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average. Also, there is an upward trend in the recovery rate which was recorded at 62.42 per cent on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:15 IST
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72 pc: Health Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From 2.82 per cent a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent which is lower than that of many other countries, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It also noted that 30 states and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

Also, there is an upward trend in the recovery rate which was recorded at 62.42 per cent on Friday. In 18 states and UTs the recovery rates are higher than the national average, the ministry said. "At the national level, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent. This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world. The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low," it said.

The ministry said with the support and guidance of the Central government, the states and union territories have taken many steps like mapping of communities to focus on high-risk groups like the elderly/aged and population with comorbidities, and providing special care to them. There is a focus on the improvement of quality of medical care for coronavirus patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees, it said. There are 30 states and UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average which includes Kerala (0.41 pc), Jharkhand (0.71 pc), Bihar (0.82 pc), Telangana (1.07 pc), Tamil Nadu (1.39 pc), Haryana (1.48 pc), Rajasthan (2.18 pc), Punjab (2.56 pc) and Uttar Pradesh (2.66 pc).

Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero case fatality rate. There are 18 states and UTs where the recovery rate is more than the national average. They which include West Bengal (64.94 pc), Uttar Pradesh (65.28 pc), Odisha (66.13 pc), Jharkhand (68.02 pc), Punjab (69.26 pc), Bihar (70.40 pc), Gujarat (70.72 pc), Madhya Pradesh (74.85 pc), Haryana (74.91 pc), Rajasthan (75.65 pc) and Delhi (76.81 pc).

On Friday, India registered yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours. In the 24-hour period, 19,138 COVID-19 patients got cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,95,515 on Friday, the ministry said. "The trend of progressive increase in the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues. The national recovery rate is 62.42 per cent today," it said.

There are 2,76,682 active cases and all are under medical supervision. The improvement in recovery rate is the result of a combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states and UTs, the ministry said. "Aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients, home isolation for the mild/pre-symptomatic patients, effective clinical management of the severe cases, ramped up hospital infrastructure and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and states and UTs have together resulted in the continuously rising recovery rate in the country." As of Friday, there are 1,218 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,705 dedicated COVID healthcare centres and 10,301 COVID care Centres..

