Hyderabad International Airport introduces India's first airport contact-less car parking

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:26 IST
GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) introduced India's first fully contactless airport car parking on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) on Friday introduced India's first fully contact-less airport car parking in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The authority has also scaled up its NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) FASTag car parking in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) integrating 10 NETC FASTag issuer banks and will go live with other issuer banks in the next few weeks.

Although the airport had introduced India's first-ever 'NETC FASTag Car Park' in collaboration with NPCI in November 2019. But with the recent ramp up, the airport has added a high standard of safety with contact-less toll transactions during the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Speaking on this development, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, "As part of our commitment towards providing a safe airport experience during COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to announce that now passengers and visitors can avail a fully contactless car parking experience thanks to the collaboration with NPCI and NETC, which has now made our car parking fully compatible with any NETC FASTag Issuing Banks in India."

Panicker further said, "We have tested first with ICICI Bank and now opening up to all the balance issuers. With this customers holding any bank NETC FASTag could zip through the airport car parking with zero-contact transactions having full control over their safe travels," "While, the traditional mode of transaction with digital payment over-the-counter option will also be available, however, for more safety and contact-less experience, one could avail the NETC FASTag option at the airport car parking," Panicker added.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI, said, "We believe, this service is set to make the safe hassle-free airport travel experience for customers thereby completely eradicating the need to deal with physical receipts. By venturing into the safe and contactless car park mechanism, customers would get rid of producing cash at the exit and long queue." The NETC FASTag solution is based on a simple to use, reloadable electronic RFID tag which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges, while one drives through the Car Park without stopping for any cash transaction. This system was introduced at Hyderabad International Airport for ease of payments and reduces queuing at the entry and exit of the parking lot. (ANI)

