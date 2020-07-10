Left Menu
Bengal records 26 more deaths, highest one-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:11 IST
Bengal records 26 more deaths, highest one-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109 while 26 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 880, the health department said

Of the new fatalities, Kolkata registered 13, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, four in Howrah and one each in Hooghly, Malda and Purba Medinipur districts, it said in a bulletin

Since Thursday, 522 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

