Noida: 6 arrested, 1760 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs

More than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to COVID-19 between March 23, when the lockdown came in force in UP, and July 5, according to a police data. Also, challans were issued to owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 2,384 were impounded for the violations during the period, the data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:43 IST
Six people were arrested and owners of 1,760 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, four vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Friday night, the police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'red zone'.   "Eight FIRs were registered and six people arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs. A total of 3,501 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,760 of them, while four were impounded," the police said in a statement.  Altogether, Rs 85,700 were collected in fines during the action, they said. The security checks intensified on Friday in view of fresh lockdown-like curbs which are set to begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 pm on July 13 across Uttar Pradesh to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials. More than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to COVID-19 between March 23, when the lockdown came in force in UP, and July 5, according to a police data.

Also, challans were issued to owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 2,384 were impounded for the violations during the period, the data showed.

