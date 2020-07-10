2,089 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,09,140; death toll climbs to 3,300

Delhi recorded 2,089 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.09 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,300, authorities said. Forty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,258 on Thursday.

