Delhi: Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs 1.56 cr from Covid-19 special train

Delhi Customs (Preventive) Officers on Friday arrested a man and seized cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.56 crore from a COVID-19 special train at the New Delhi Railway Station, an official said. According to the official, "acting on specific intelligence, Delhi Customs (Preventive) officers seized 10 lakh cigarette sticks of 'Special Gold Esse' and 'Super slim Esse Light' brand, valued at around Rs 1.2 crore, at New Delhi Railway station (NDLS)."

The cigarettes were packed in 100 cartons recovered from a COVID-19 special train coming from Varanasi to Delhi. The cigarettes are of foreign origin and violate the provisions of COTPA Act, 2003 and Legal Metrology Act 2009, added official. Another lot of around 9 lakh cigarettes of a lesser-known brand, valued at around 36 lakh have been seized from the same train.

These cigarettes were concealed in 38 big gunny bags. These have been seized on the reasonable belief that they were being smuggled along with the first lot. "A person linked with the two consignments has been held and is being questioned. Further investigation is in progress," an official said. (ANI)