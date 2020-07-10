Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs 1.56 cr from Covid-19 special train

Delhi Customs (Preventive) Officers on Friday arrested a man and seized cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.56 crore from a COVID-19 special train at the New Delhi Railway Station, an official said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:53 IST
Delhi: Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs 1.56 cr from Covid-19 special train
Around 1.56 crore worth cigarettes seized from COVID-19 special train in Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Customs (Preventive) Officers on Friday arrested a man and seized cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.56 crore from a COVID-19 special train at the New Delhi Railway Station, an official said. According to the official, "acting on specific intelligence, Delhi Customs (Preventive) officers seized 10 lakh cigarette sticks of 'Special Gold Esse' and 'Super slim Esse Light' brand, valued at around Rs 1.2 crore, at New Delhi Railway station (NDLS)."

The cigarettes were packed in 100 cartons recovered from a COVID-19 special train coming from Varanasi to Delhi. The cigarettes are of foreign origin and violate the provisions of COTPA Act, 2003 and Legal Metrology Act 2009, added official. Another lot of around 9 lakh cigarettes of a lesser-known brand, valued at around 36 lakh have been seized from the same train.

These cigarettes were concealed in 38 big gunny bags. These have been seized on the reasonable belief that they were being smuggled along with the first lot. "A person linked with the two consignments has been held and is being questioned. Further investigation is in progress," an official said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organizations emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus, he told an online ...

Not a two-group company, have no ‘quasi-partnership’ with Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd: Tata Sons to SC

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it is not a two-group company and there is no quasi-partnership between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. The Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court while r...

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the poss...

Around 60 cops at Vikas Dubey's demolished house; locals unwilling to speak

There was an eerie silence outside the demolished house of gangster Vikas Dubey where around 60 policemen are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil after the news spread that he was killed in an encounter on Friday. The policemen, most of whom are depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020