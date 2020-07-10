Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by early next year: Parliamentary panel told

"I am glad that Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning, three and half months since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23rd," he wrote on Twitter. Naidu said everyone was keen on resumption of work by these committees, "but the delay was forced by circumstances beyond our control".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:00 IST
COVID-19 vaccine could be available by early next year: Parliamentary panel told
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A vaccine for COVID-19 is expected only by early next year, a parliamentary panel was informed on Friday. Presentations were given by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the principal scientific adviser to the government before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate on the Centre's COVID-19 preparedness. The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, along with six other members, attended the meeting.

Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year. This was the first meeting of the panel since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the delay in the resumption of parliamentary committee meetings was forced by circumstances beyond control. "I am glad that Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning, three and half months since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23rd," he wrote on Twitter.

Naidu said everyone was keen on resumption of work by these committees, "but the delay was forced by circumstances beyond our control". "Corona pandemic did cast a shadow on the working of these committees, which function on behalf of the Parliament," the vice president said.

Naidu said all possible measures were taken to enable the committee meetings by complying with the norms of social distancing, wearing of masks etc. "I am hopeful these committees would now go about examining important issues concerning respective domains," he said.

Urging Naidu for the holding of virtual meetings, Ramesh, in a tweet, said, "I would still request you Sir to allow virtual meetings given that Parliament is unlikely to meet for the next month at least." The sources said the other members present at the meet also sought virtual deliberations. A detailed discussion was held at the meeting over the government's preparedness and handling of COVID-19.

"Our Parliamentary Standing Committee is having a most informative and useful meeting with @DBTIndia @IndiaDST @CSIR_IND & @PrinSciAdvGoI on the issue of Science & Technology & COVID-19. Too bad we are not allowed to have virtual meetings so that more MPs could have participated," Ramesh wrote on Twitter. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is scheduled to meet on July 15.

While the members of the panels are demanding virtual meetings, the presiding officers of both Houses of Parliament have said this requires a change of rules and endorsement by the Rules Committee of Parliament as also a nod from Parliament.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organizations emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus, he told an online ...

Not a two-group company, have no ‘quasi-partnership’ with Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd: Tata Sons to SC

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it is not a two-group company and there is no quasi-partnership between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. The Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court while r...

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the poss...

Around 60 cops at Vikas Dubey's demolished house; locals unwilling to speak

There was an eerie silence outside the demolished house of gangster Vikas Dubey where around 60 policemen are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil after the news spread that he was killed in an encounter on Friday. The policemen, most of whom are depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020