Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five injured after thunderstorm uproots tree in HP

Five people were injured on Friday after thunderstorm caused a tree to fall on them in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, as light to moderate rains occurred in parts of the state, officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:17 IST
Five injured after thunderstorm uproots tree in HP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five people were injured on Friday after thunderstorm caused a tree to fall on them in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, as light to moderate rains occurred in parts of the state, officials said. The condition of one of the injured is critical, an official said.

The eucalyptus tree near Dadh Chowk was uprooted due to thunderstorm at around 4 pm, the district official said. Four injured were shifted to Tanda Medical College while one person suffered minor injuries, he added.

The condition of one of the injured, identified as Aneet, is critical and is being shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh, the official said, adding his family members were provided a compensation of Rs 15,000 as immediate relief. The other three injured -- Pankaj, Subhash Chand are residents of Dadh and Pramod Singh of Jamanabad -- are stated to be stable, he said, adding Rs 5,000 each was given as gratuitous relief.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains on Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. Kangra received 30 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, followed by 17 mm in Dharamshala, 10 mm in Sundernagar, 9 mm in Swarghat, 4 mm in Jhungi, 3 mm in Sangla, 2 mm each in Shimla and Mandi, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 37.7 degrees Celsius while Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong registered the lowest temperature at 9.9 degrees Celsius. The Shimla MeT centre has forecast rain in the state till July 16. It issued a yellow warning till July 12 for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in middle hills of the state.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria anti-corruption chief suspended, accused of graft

The head of Nigerias anti-corruption agency has been suspended from office following corruption allegations against him. President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Com...

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organizations emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus, he told an online ...

Not a two-group company, have no ‘quasi-partnership’ with Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd: Tata Sons to SC

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it is not a two-group company and there is no quasi-partnership between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. The Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court while r...

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020