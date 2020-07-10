Fresh order of transfers of ten DCPs in Mumbai issued

Five days after the earlier order was revoked, reportedly because of friction between the ruling allies Shiv Sena and NCP, fresh order transferring 10 deputy commissioners (DCP) in the city was issued on Friday. The earlier order was issued on July 2, but it was revoked by the Maharashtra government three days later.

There was speculation in political circles that earlier transfer order had been issued by keeping the chief minister's office in the dark. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the revocation. Pawar again met Thackeray earlier in the day.

As per the new orders, DCP Paramjit Dahiya, who was earlier transferred to Zone I, has now been sent to Zone III, while Sangaramsingh Nishandar will continue as DCP Zone I. Prashant Kadam has been posted as DCP Zone VII, Ganesh Shinde has been posted in the Port Zone, Rashmi Karandikar in Cyber cell, Shahaji Umap in Special Branch-I, Vishal Thakur to Zone XI and Pranay Ashok to Zone V. These officers had received the same transfer orders last week, there has been no change.

Mohan Dahikar, who was posted as DCP (Detection) by the earlier order has been now sent to Local Arms, Tardeo, while Nandkumar Thakur, who was posted as DCP (HQ 1) will now be DCP (Detection). The charge as DCP (Operations) has been given to DCP Special Branch I while Protection and Security Branch will be looked after by DCP Prevention (Crime).