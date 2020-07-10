Man arrested for threatening to blow up Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence
A man, who had allegedly threatened to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence with a bomb, was arrested on Friday, police said.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:34 IST
"We have nabbed an accused who made a threat call to blow up Chief Minister's residence. The matter is under investigation," said Manoj Choudhary, DCP Jaipur (South)
According to the DCP, the accused's name is Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)
