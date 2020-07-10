DCPCR rescues 12 child labourers from Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) along with police rescued 12 child labourers from Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi on Friday, according to a city government statement. The children were found in a garment factory and cycle-motorcycle mechanic shops, it said. The children were not wearing masks and working in unsafe and unhygienic conditions, the statement said.

The DCPCR team that was involved in the rescue operation was headed by its member Roop Sudesh Vimal. The children were rescued by teams of DCPCR, Delhi Police and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

The DCPCR and the Delhi Police have sealed the establishments and the contractor has been arrested. The child rights body carried out the operation with teams of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Vivek Vihar); SHO, Gandhi Nagar; Labour Department and the NGO. "The DCPCR along with Delhi Police and NGOs have done a remarkable job. I congratulate such an effort and I am confident that in the future more such coordinated actions will take place to eradicate the malpractice of child labour in Delhi," said Delhi Minister of Social Welfare Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Anurag Kundu, chairman of the DCPCR, stressed on the rehabilitation for these children and said, "The commission is in the process of evolving comprehensive long-term strategy to make Delhi child labour-free by 2023." He also urged the citizens to proactively report instances of child labour. Statements of the rescued children will be recorded at SDM's office, followed by medical tests including that for COVID-19. The children will be produced before a Child Welfare Committee.