Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya to register FIR against 41 wedding attendees for violating COVID safety norms

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday directed officials to register FIRs against 41 people, who attended a wedding ceremony for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols, after a couple of them tested positive for coronavirus infection recently.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:06 IST
Meghalaya to register FIR against 41 wedding attendees for violating COVID safety norms

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday directed officials to register FIRs against 41 people, who attended a wedding ceremony for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols, after a couple of them tested positive for coronavirus infection recently. The wedding took place at a resort in Assam on June 27 and a small reception was organised here on July 2.

At least 41 persons had attended the ceremony despite the Meghalaya governments order restricting citizens from travelling to Assam, which has witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. After two of the 41 found infected with coronavirus, the state government has ordered magisterial inquiries to find out if the organisers and the guests at the two social gatherings had followed COVID-19 protocols.

"I am happy to inform you that the inquiry report was received by the government from Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills deputy commissioners. The report says that they very clearly violated the rules, regulations, SOPs issued by the government," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters. "We have decided that FIRs will be filed against all the 41 wedding attendees," he said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he has directed the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district "to take necessary action against the violators as per the relevant provisions of the IPC, Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, #COVID__19 Regulations, 2020 & the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897." Besides being the state capital, Shillong is the district headquarter of East Khasi Hills District. While the two persons who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalised, 39 other attendees are under quarantine now.

Preliminary investigation had also revealed that those 41 people had not registered themselves at the entry point at Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district while returning from Assam on June 28..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal on second day of lockdown in containment zones

West Bengal registered a record single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the second day of the lockdown in the containment zones was by and large effective with people staying indoors and shops closed. The total number of...

Russia's foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

Russias top diplomat on Friday dismissed US intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. US intelligence officials said inf...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...

Rajasthan reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 497 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,174. The number of active cases stands at 5,057.Three deaths were recorded in Bikaner, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020