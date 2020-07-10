Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waiting to declare famine ‘will be too late for Yemenis on brink of starvation’

The UN agency has already had to limit distributions in the north of the country and fears that it may not be able to prevent people from starving, as it said it did last year.

UN News | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:19 IST
Waiting to declare famine ‘will be too late for Yemenis on brink of starvation’
WFP spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs told journalists in Geneva that the dire economic situation in Yemen caused by the conflict had led to reduced imports and soaring food prices in a country that imports almost everything it needs. Image Credit: Flickr

In Yemen, fears of famine have resurfaced as UN humanitarians also warned on Friday that 360,000 severely malnourished children could die unless they continue to get treatment and aid is stepped up. In an urgent appeal for funding, the World Food Programme (WFP) said that it needs $200 million per month to maintain assistance in the war-torn country.

"If we wait for famine to be declared, it will already be too late as people will already be dying", it said in a statement.

The UN agency has already had to limit distributions in the north of the country and fears that it may not be able to prevent people from starving, as it said it did last year.

Widely described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, the country has been torn apart by more than five years of conflict between the forces of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi - supported by a Saudi-led international coalition – and mainly Houthi militia, for control of the Arab nation.

WFP spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs told journalists in Geneva that the dire economic situation in Yemen caused by the conflict had led to reduced imports and soaring food prices in a country that imports almost everything it needs.

"There are 10 million people who are facing (an) acute food shortage, and we are ringing the alarm bell for these people because their situation is deteriorating because of escalation and because of the lockdowns and the constraints and the social-economic impact of the coronavirus,", she said. "Those people cannot go to find work, they have to stay home, they cannot feed themselves and their families."

Meagre meals

Day to day, vulnerable Yemeni families have been forced to reduce the number and quality of meals that they eat.

Breakfast "is no longer beans and bread but bread only, dinner is rice only instead of rice and vegetables", Ms Byrs said, noting that some 20 million people are food insecure nationally, with 13 million receiving food aid.

Nationwide, the conflict has displaced more than 3.65 million people and killed thousands.

Fewer than one in two health facilities are fully functioning and nearly half of all children have been left stunted by malnutrition, requiring treatment, according to WFP.

In total, two million children require treatment for acute malnutrition "of which around 360,000 are at risk of dying without treatment", the agency said.

"Of course, we continue to treat them", Ms Byrs added, noting that the UN agency began distributing food assistance on alternate months in parts of Yemen in April "to stretch the limited resources".

Safety net stretched

Insisting that WFP's aim "is to maintain a safety net for people for as long as possible", the spokesperson maintained that its nutrition treatment programme for children under five and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers would continue at current levels.

But unless donors step up, the agency may have to reduce its prevention programme, which provides blanket supplementary feeding to all children under two, as well as to pregnant or breastfeeding women, one million of whom require treatment for acute malnutrition.

"We would prioritise areas with the highest prevalence of malnutrition" in that case, Ms Byrs explained.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal on second day of lockdown in containment zones

West Bengal registered a record single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the second day of the lockdown in the containment zones was by and large effective with people staying indoors and shops closed. The total number of...

Russia's foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

Russias top diplomat on Friday dismissed US intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. US intelligence officials said inf...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...

Rajasthan reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 497 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,174. The number of active cases stands at 5,057.Three deaths were recorded in Bikaner, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020