Work on for setting up second plasma bank in country in Chennai: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said expeditious action was being taken to set up a plasma bank, the second in the country after Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. Of the 20 COVID-19 patients, 18 have recovered through plasma treatment at the RGGGH and with the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research one more patient was treated by using the same technique at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital and that person too has got cured, he said.

"Expeditious action is being taken by the government to set up a plasma bank at the RGGGH," he said on his twitter handle. Being set up at an estimated cost of Rs two crore, the facility would be the second such one in the country after Delhi, he said.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said a plasma therapy trial would soon be taken up at the Tirunelveli Medical College hospital. Also, patients would soon be treated using this method at government medical hospitals including the Stanley and Omandurar here and in facilities at Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Coimbatore.

The plasma bank in the national capital is under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. According to the government, 200 ml (Milliliter) of plasma from recovered donors should be administered for two successive days to the recipient patients to helpneutralise the pathogen, for a reduction in virus load andlower the need for oxygen.