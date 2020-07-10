Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forest clearance for Kalasa-Banduri Project: Centre asks K'taka to submit fresh proposal

Last year, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had also said Karnataka can start work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project after gazette notification of the Tribunal and necessary forest and wildlife permissions. In this backdrop, the ministry has written to the Karnataka government informing that the earlier proposals were returned to the state government in 2003 pending resolution of dispute between Karnataka and Goa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:26 IST
Forest clearance for Kalasa-Banduri Project: Centre asks K'taka to submit fresh proposal

The Centre has asked the Karnataka government to submit a fresh proposal seeking forest clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri Project in the Mahadayi river basin, according to the Union Environment Ministry. The project aims to bring water to the drought-prone regions of Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Gadag districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi river to the Malaprabha river in Karnataka. But it was stuck for nearly two decades due to dispute between Karnataka and Goa on sharing of Mahadayi river water.

However, in February this year, the dispute was resolved after the central government notified the final award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal that allocated 13.42 thousand million cubic feet of water to Karnataka, while 24 tmcft to Goa and 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra. Last year, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had also said Karnataka can start work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project after gazette notification of the Tribunal and necessary forest and wildlife permissions.

In this backdrop, the ministry has written to the Karnataka government informing that the earlier proposals were returned to the state government in 2003 pending resolution of dispute between Karnataka and Goa. "Presently, there is no proposal pertaining to Kalasa-Banduri project pending for consideration in the ministry," Deputy Inspector General of Forests Brijendra Swaroop said in the letter, a copy of which is with PTI.

"In view of the above, I am directed to request the state government of Karnataka to submit the proposal de novo (afresh), through online Parivesh portal, in the light of provisions contained in the Forest (Conservation) Second Amendment Rules, 2014, and changes in field conditions due to lapse of time period of nearly two decades," he added. The state government in its earlier proposal had sought clearance for diversion of 258 hectare of forest land for construction of Kalasa Nala dam near Kankumbi village and diversion of 243 hectare of forest land for construction of Bandur Nala dam near Nerse village in Belagavi district.

Currently, only a section of the project is nearing completion, with work on both reservoirs yet to be taken up owing to forest clearance..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical group cited by Trump denounces school funding threat

A medical association that the White House has cited in its press to reopen schools is pushing back against President Donald Trumps repeated threats to cut federal funding if schools dont open this fall. In a joint statement with national e...

Record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal on second day of lockdown in containment zones

West Bengal registered a record single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the second day of the lockdown in the containment zones was by and large effective with people staying indoors and shops closed. The total number of...

Russia's foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

Russias top diplomat on Friday dismissed US intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. US intelligence officials said inf...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020