Union Health Minister tells TN to step up COVID-19 testing

Chennai, July 10 (PTI): The Centre on Friday advised the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up COVID-19 testing besides taking up other containment strategies. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a tweet, said the spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in rural areas remains a point of concern.

The Minister, during his telephonic conversation with his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijaya Baskar, also assured any necessary support from the Central government. "Had detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijaya Baskar on COVID-19 situation," Vardhan said in a series of tweets.

While stating that Chennai was still a hotspot due to the number of positive cases, the Union Minister, in another tweet, he said, "The mortality rate low at 1.39 per cent...TN focus on lowering death rate through early diagnosis. Deployed 350 mobile fever clinics on wheels and screening of 35,000-40,000 people daily." "Advised increased testing and other containment strategies. Rural areas with sudden spurt remains a point of concern," he said.

Vijaya Baskar said the Union Minister has appreciated the aggressive testing strategy and prevention measures taken up by the state government. According to the state health department, the total number of those affected by the contagion stood at 1,30,261 as of Friday while the number of fatalities due to virus was at 1,829 till date.

The total number of recoveries as of Friday was at 82,234 so far. Chennai's tally of COVID-19 cases was at 74,969, the bulletin said.