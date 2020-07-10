Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Absolutely absurd': Aaditya Thackeray slams HRD ministry, UGC for announcing final year exams

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) after the UGC announced that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September. He called the Ministry's decision 'absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:56 IST
'Absolutely absurd': Aaditya Thackeray slams HRD ministry, UGC for announcing final year exams
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) after the UGC announced that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September. He called the Ministry's decision 'absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe.' Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "The decision of the HRD Ministry of Union Govt, and the UGC is absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe. I urge UGC to not make this a silly issue of egos and realise that lakhs of lives of students, teachers, non-teaching staff are at stake."

He cornered the Ministry and UGC for "not realising the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country." "Unless the HRD Ministry and UGC take responsibility for the health of each student appearing for exams, one wonders what is the guarantee apart from just that the ministry and UGC don't realise the growing number of cases in India," Thackeray said.

"Mental stress, incomplete syllabus, the highest risk to students and teachers, but while the top universities of the world skip exams, our HRD Ministry and UGC enforce exams on students. Nowhere in the world is academic excellence dependent on 1 exam, other than our HRD and UGC," added Thackeray in his tweet. Giving the example, Thackeray said, "The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) has decided a formula based on being fair and just -- students to be passed on the aggregate of their past performance in past semesters, and those still feeling that they must do more can always appear for exams, by their own choice, when exams can be held."

Accusing the HRD Ministry of not working together with the state authorities, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister added, "It seems that while the entire country- Union Government, State Governments, ULBs and Panchayats are trying to manage COVID, reduce new cases and save lives, the HRD Ministry and UGC wants to just do the opposite." The UGC on Monday issued revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendars for the universities in view of COVID-19 and announced that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September.

"The terminal semester(s)/final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/institutions by end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper)/online/blended (online+ offline) mode," read the UGC guideline. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

All religious places will remain open during lockdown in UP

All religious places shall remain open during the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13, 2020, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Awasthi on Friday. There is no prohibition on the open...

Overall recovery in economy may take 2-3 years; more fiscal support needed: Munjal

Pitching for more fiscal support to revive the economy, Hero Enterprises Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal on Friday said the overall recovery in the economy may take 2-3 years even as some sectors could see a quicker recovery. The overall recover...

Niti Aayog organises workshop to monitor performance of 29 global indices

The Niti Aayog on Friday organised a workshop with 47 central ministriesdepartments in furtherance of the governments decision to monitor the performance of 29 select global indices to drive reforms and growth in the country, an official re...

Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd) dead

Indian Armys former Master General Ordnance Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge retd died on Friday night after a brief illness, family sources said. Lt Gen Thodge, 64, died at a private hospital in Nagpur.The Supreme Court in February last year appoint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020