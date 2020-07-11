'Atmanirbhar' businesses in Gujarat's Morbi aspire to take on Chinese manufacturers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Atmanirbhar India have struck a chord with business owners and entrepreneurs in Gujarat's Morbi as they attempt to take on the mission of self-reliance. Famously known as the ceramic city, Morbi is also a hub for small local businesses who deal with simple products made of plastic and metal, like photo frames, remote controls, clocks and watches. The Prime Minister's assertion of Atmanirbhar Bharat, followed by the nation-wide boycott of Chinese goods has spurred many in the state to start their self-reliant journey.

According to Jaysukhbhai Patel, Managing Director of Ajanta Oreva Group, Morbi's business owners have the capacity to take on China in the plastic and electronic market. "We are too dependent on China for everyday things even if we have the capacity to produce them ourselves. Millions of products like toys, radio, electronic parts are imported from China. Along with cheap prices, they are also well known for their terrible quality. About 150 entrepreneurs have made an alliance here at Morbi. Together we have about 25,000 skilled workers with several years of experience. We are more than capable of making products at much better quality at the same price," Patel told ANI.

He further said that multi-national companies are starting to migrate their bases out of China and are looking for other alternatives that can cater to their production needs. "Business owners here have all the factory equipment and machinery needed to carry out large scale production of plastic goods and electronic parts. This is a golden opportunity, not just for industry but even for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc. Artisans, labourers, entrepreneurs and a little help from the government can help us overtake china in many production sectors," he added.

Prakashbhai Vermorane, the President of Gujarat Federation of Industries Association, told ANI that Morbi's industries are a good example of women empowerment. "Many of our skilled labourers are women who have been working in this sector for several years," he said.

He added, "There are over 400 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) here. MSMEs are capable of bringing long term change in our country's economy. These must be utilised and truly connect to the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat." (ANI)