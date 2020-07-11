Left Menu
No decision on Saturday lockdown: govt to decide,depending on situation:K'taka Dy CM

Under Unlock 2.0 the state government has already announced complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, starting from July 5 to August 2.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:29 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday clarified that the government has not taken any decision on imposing lockdown on Saturdays, amid spike in COVID-19 cases and said necessary action will be taken if the need arises, depending on the situation. Under Unlock 2.0 the state government has already announced complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, starting from July 5 to August 2.

Following the spike in COVID-19 infections, speculations are rife that the government was considering extending it to Saturdays too, aimed at controlling the spread by restricting the movement of people. "As of now there is no (lockdown on Saturdays).

It's Saturday today and there is no lockdown. No such decision has been taken so far," Narayan said in response to a question from reporters. "Looking at the situation, in future if there is such a need, the Chief Minister will decide," he said.

Following the increase in cases, some experts have reportedly suggested that the government reimpose lockdown, if not for an extended period, at least on Saturdays, along with Sundays. As of now there is a complete lockdown on Sundays.

However, essential activities and marriages already fixed on those days have been permitted by the government. "Lockdown is one of the solutions, there is no doubt about it, as it restricts the movement of people.

But with lockdown you can only postpone the spread and not eradicate it," he said. The government would also have to consider the impact of the lockdown on people, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"Lets see...many in the government are of the opinion that there should be no lockdown. Looking at the situation, the Chief Minister and the government will take appropriate decisions," he said.

As of July 10 evening, cumulatively 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 543 deaths and 13,836 discharges. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 15,329 infections.

