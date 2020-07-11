AIMIM chief takes COVID-19 test, asks people to get tested
Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for COVID-19 and that antigen test result was negative. He said the outcome of RT-PCR test would be known after 30 hours. Owaisiappealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 17:01 IST
Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for COVID-19 and that antigen test result was negative. He said the outcome of RT-PCR test would be known after 30 hours.
Owaisiappealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested. "Got my antigen & RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 today.
My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah (all praise is due to God alone)," the Lok Sabha member said. "There are 30-odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested!," he tweeted.
The two tests were conducted at differentplaces in the city.PTI SJR NVG NVG.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- AIMIM
- Hyderabad
- Alhamdulilah
- God
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
White male tiger dies due to neoplastic tumour in lower jaw at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park
Boycott of Chinese products must be done 'slowly but surely', say Hyderabad dealers
Pilot's wife commits suicide in Hyderabad
BAI plans training camp in Hyderabad from July 1, no domestic event till September
Stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad turning point in my career: Bhuvneshwar