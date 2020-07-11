Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC directs cops to ensure protection to nun

Considering a plea filed by sister Lucy Kalappura seeking police protection, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan has also issued notice to authorities of Franciscan Clarist Congregation and two priests of Mananthavady diocese of Syrian Catholic Church. In its interim order, the High Court on July 9 directed the police "to ensure that the law and order is maintained and, if necessary, to provide adequate protection to the life and property of the petitioner from any incursions by the respondents." The Court also also said the case will be considered after 10 days.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:16 IST
Kerala HC directs cops to ensure protection to nun

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide adequate protection, if necessary, to the life and property of a nun who alleged that she was facing threat from the authorities of her convent and some priests of her diocese. Considering a plea filed by sister Lucy Kalappura seeking police protection, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan has also issued notice to authorities of Franciscan Clarist Congregation and two priests of Mananthavady diocese of Syrian Catholic Church.

In its interim order, the High Court on July 9 directed the police "to ensure that the law and order is maintained and, if necessary, to provide adequate protection to the life and property of the petitioner from any incursions by the respondents." The Court also also said the case will be considered after 10 days. In her petition, the nun said she was a member of F C Convent (FCC) at Karakkamala in Wayanad district and she had filed a petition with the police seeking protection from forceful eviction from the convent and also protection for her life and properties from the "henchmen or hired goondas" engaged by authorities of her convent and two priests of her diocese.

But no action was taken by the police on the complaint so far, she submitted. The nun said she was still living in fear and sought a direction to the police to provide protection for her.

Lucy Kalappura, who took part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation,seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC in August,2019. The FCC had expelled her for "failing" to provide explanation for her lifestyle, which allegedly violated church rules.

The Vatican had ratified the decision. The nun had dismissed charges levelled against her by the congregation, saying many of them were a "deliberate attempt to paint her in bad light." PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia approves Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The approval comes as Austr...

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gondia, tally 210

With eight new COVID-19cases recorded on Saturday, the number of the infectedpatients in Maharashtras Gondia district has mounted to 210,a Health official saidWith the death of a 40-year-old man, the number of thefatalities has risen to thr...

Soccer-Berlin's Union club plans virus tests for fans to refill stadium

Top-flight German soccer club Union Berlin is so keen to see its stadium filled with fans once again that it is prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders so that they can safely pack the stands. Mo...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020