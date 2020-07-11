Kerala HC directs cops to ensure protection to nun

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide adequate protection, if necessary, to the life and property of a nun who alleged that she was facing threat from the authorities of her convent and some priests of her diocese. Considering a plea filed by sister Lucy Kalappura seeking police protection, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan has also issued notice to authorities of Franciscan Clarist Congregation and two priests of Mananthavady diocese of Syrian Catholic Church.

In its interim order, the High Court on July 9 directed the police "to ensure that the law and order is maintained and, if necessary, to provide adequate protection to the life and property of the petitioner from any incursions by the respondents." The Court also also said the case will be considered after 10 days. In her petition, the nun said she was a member of F C Convent (FCC) at Karakkamala in Wayanad district and she had filed a petition with the police seeking protection from forceful eviction from the convent and also protection for her life and properties from the "henchmen or hired goondas" engaged by authorities of her convent and two priests of her diocese.

But no action was taken by the police on the complaint so far, she submitted. The nun said she was still living in fear and sought a direction to the police to provide protection for her.

Lucy Kalappura, who took part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation,seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC in August,2019. The FCC had expelled her for "failing" to provide explanation for her lifestyle, which allegedly violated church rules.

The Vatican had ratified the decision. The nun had dismissed charges levelled against her by the congregation, saying many of them were a "deliberate attempt to paint her in bad light."