Assam Cong MP urges CM to set up SIT for arresting drug syndicate bosses

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take steps for curbing the menace of drug in the state and constitute a Special Investigation Team to arrest kingpins of drug syndicates.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:15 IST
In a letter to the chief minister, the MP from Kaliabor said there has been an alarming rise in drug addiction cases among the youths of Assam and drug-related crimes are also increasing consequently. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take steps for curbing the menace of the drug in the state and constitute a Special Investigation Team to arrest kingpins of drug syndicates. In a letter to the chief minister, the MP from Kaliabor said there has been an alarming rise in drug addiction cases among the youths of Assam and drug-related crimes are also increasing consequently.

Around 9 kg of heroin was seized from a single peddler last year, he said in the letter. "These drugs were being stored with the intention of traffic to different states of the North East and even to Myanmar via Nagaland. These incidents are a testament to increasing drug abuse and trafficking-related cases in Assam," the MP said.

Drug abuse adversely affects not just the individuals who are addicts but also their families, various businesses and government resources, Gogoi said in the letter. "Therefore, I urge you to take immediate steps to unearth and nab those involved in drug peddling in the State.

I request you constitute a top-level special investigative team (SIT) to arrest the key culprits in the drug syndicate," his letter to the CM read. Meanwhile, a police officer on Saturday said they have arrested two drug dealers in upper Assam's Dhemaji district and seized 2 grams of opium from them.

They were captured near Kulajan when they were trying to cross Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra to reach Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

