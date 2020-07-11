Ahmedabad adds 178 new cases, tally 22,923; death toll 1,515

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 178 to 22,923 on Saturday while fatalities mounted by four to 1,515 in the district, state Health department said. A total of 126 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 17,789, it said.

Of the 178 new cases, 166 cases were reported from the municipal corporation limits of Ahmedabad and the rest 12 from other parts of the district, it said. While the number of daily coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad city has seen a comparative decline over the last few weeks, the city civic body has increased the number of micro containment zones in ares reporting new cases.

The number of micro containment areas in Ahmedabad now stands at 173, the civic body said..