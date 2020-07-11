Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar couple found dead in Noida, infant's cries led to discovery

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and probe is underway to find the reason for it," Singh said. According to officials, the Noida Police has contacted their counterparts in Bihar.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:09 IST
Bihar couple found dead in Noida, infant's cries led to discovery

A couple was found dead at their rented accommodation after cries of an infant were heard by locals from the residence here on Saturday, police said. The 20-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman hailed from Bihar and were not married. They had come to live in Hoshiyarpur village here last week only, the police said.

According to the police, it appeared to be a case of suicide. The eight-month-old girl found at the spot is the daughter of the deceased woman and has been hospitalised as she was not looking fine, the police said.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said local officials from the Sector 49 police station had immediately reached the spot when alerted about the incident. "They broke into the house to find the bodies hanging. The bodies had started decomposing and the room was filled with foul smell while the child was found there only. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and probe is underway to find the reason for it," Singh said.

According to officials, the Noida Police has contacted their counterparts in Bihar. The couple had left Bihar recently and were being searched by their families as well as the local police, the officials said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further details were awaited, the police said.

In a separate suspected suicide case, the body of a man was found hanging at his home in Chhijarsi village of Noida, the police said. The cause of the death is unclear and the body has been sent for post mortem. Further probe is underway, Phase 3 police station officials said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Swapna, Sandeep taken into custody by NIA

Two key accused in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were taken into custody by the NIA from Bengaluru on Saturday, official sources said here. Highly placed sources in the multiple investigation...

Florida sets 1-week record of nearly 500 deaths

Florida set a one-week record of nearly 500 confirmed coronavirus deaths. The state health department reported 96 new deaths Saturday, bringing the total for the week to 496 or an average of nearly 71 per day.A record 120 deaths were report...

Justice Dept seeks to overturn order halting execution

The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with a federal appeals court on Saturday seeking to move forward with the first federal execution in nearly two decades. Daniel Lee, 47, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monda...

Congress gives Rs 5.10 lakh to family of journalist who committed suicide at AIIMS

The Delhi Congress on Saturday handed over a draft of Rs 5.10 lakh to the family of a journalist who allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The journalist,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020