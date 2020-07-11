UP govt forms SIT to probe police's 'connivance' with Vikas Dubey

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a special investigation team on Saturday to probe all aspects related to slain gangster Vikas Dubey, including the alleged laxity and role of the local police, a statement said. Additional Chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will head the SIT, which has Additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaur as its members, according to an official statement.

The SIT will submit its report by July 31 after looking into all the angles, studying all related documents and spot inspection in Kanpur, it said. The team has been asked to probe into what effective action was taken in all the cases lodged against Dubey, and was the action taken against him and his associates enough in the background of factors behind the Kanpur incident, the statement said.

The SIT will also probe what action was taken to cancel the bail of "such a dreaded criminal", what action has been taken against him under the Goonda Act, the National Security Act, Gangsters Act, and if there was any laxity and at what level, it added. The SIT has also been asked to give its opinion into getting a probe conducted by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate into the properties and sources of income of all the accused, as well as the alleged involvement and connivance of the police personnel with Dubey and their associates.

It has been asked to find out how many public complaints were registered against Dubey at the Chaubepur police station and what action was taken by the station officer and other officials of the Kanpur Nagar district. The call records of Dubey and his associates for the past one year will also be examined by the SIT, which will recommend strict action against all police officials who were found involved, the statement said.

The SIT has been asked to look into if there was any laxity in collecting information regarding the firepower possessed by the accused on the day of the Kanpur ambush and, if so, at what level and was the police station not having enough information. The team will probe into this and pinpoint whose fault it was, the statement said.

It will have to be seen that despite being involved in so many criminal cases, who and under what circumstances arm licences were given to Dubey and how he continued to have them even after continuously committing criminal activities, the statement said. The SIT will probe into the huge illegal property, business and economic activities of the slain gangster and his associates, and give its recommendation on them, it said.

The SIT will also probe if the local police had shown any laxity or involvement, and, if so, who were the officials responsible and at what level. It will also investigate whether government or private land had been illegally occupied by Dubey and his associates, and was there any role of the officials in it, the statement said.

Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the Kanpur. His two alleged associates, Amar Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, were also killed by police in separate "encounters".

Eight police personnel, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed in an ambush at Bikru village in Chaubeypur area when they had gone to arrest Dubey. The gangster had a total of 61 criminal cases, including eight involving the killing of at least 15 people. PTI SAB HMB