Indore reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

Indore on Saturday reported 84 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number in the city to 5,260, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, a total of 25 persons have been discharged on Saturday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 3,981.

There are 1,014 active cases in the district, and 4,788 people are under institutional quarantine. No death due to COVID-19 reported on Saturday, however, four deaths were reported from April in "reconciliation". The death toll stands at 265.

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has issued an order for complete lockdown in the entire district for 24 hours on Sundays, however essential services will continue. Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, giving the reason behind this, said, "A total of 25 lakh people have been screened in the entire district under the 'Kill Corona campaign' and about 11 lakh people are to be screened in the next four days."

Patients have died before their results of the COVID-19 test which led to the delay in their deaths updated in the bulletin and they are being "reconciled" now, he said. (ANI)