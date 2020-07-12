Left Menu
UP: FIR against BSP's Saddam Husen for calling Mahakal temple 'hub of terrorists'

An FIR has been registered against BSP leader and councillor Saddam Husen for allegedly calling the Mahakal temple in Ujjain "a hub of terrorists" after history-sheeter and accused in Kanpur encounter case Vikas Dubey's arrest from temple premises.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-07-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 08:42 IST
Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Line, Aligarh talking to ANI. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against BSP leader and councillor Saddam Husen for allegedly calling the Mahakal temple in Ujjain "a hub of terrorists" after history-sheeter and accused in Kanpur encounter case Vikas Dubey's arrest from temple premises. The complaint against the BSP leader has been lodged by BJP's youth wing leader and district president from Aligarh, Mukesh Lodhi.

"I have filed the complaint against BSP leader Saddam Husen for his statement on social media. The day Vikas Dubey was arrested from Mahakal temple in Ujjain, he gave the statement that the Ujjain Mahakal temple is a hub for terrorists which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the country," Lodhi told ANI here. "The Ujjain temple is a famous 'jyotirlinga' and this statement is an attempt to disrupt the harmony. I request the administration to arrest him immediately and take strict action against him," he added.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that they have registered an FIR in connection with the case based on the BJP leader's complaint. "BSP councillor from Jamalpur Saddam Husen had made a statement on social media terming Mahakal temple in Ujjain to be a hub of terrorists. A complaint regarding this was filed by Mukesh Lodhi based on which an FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered," Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Line, Aligarh said.

Earlier last week, Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple, where he was identified by a security guard. The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey was later killed in an encounter with the STF of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee" while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

