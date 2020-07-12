Soren prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed concern over Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek testing positive for COVID-19 and prayed for their speedy recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek on Saturday said they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.
"Extremely concerned to hear about the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji & #AbhishekBachchan testing COVID Positive. My prayers for their speedy & safe recovery. We look forward to seeing them hale and hearty," the chief minister tweeted. Soren and his wife Kalpana tested negative for COVID- 19 on Saturday.
The chief minister has been in home quarantine since July 8 after he came in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, both of whom have tested positive for COVID- 19..
