Biker killed in road accident

Biker killed in road accidentPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:08 IST
A 24-year-old man was killedafter his motorcycle skidded on the Santacruz-Chembur LinkRoad (SCLR) here, police said on Sunday, adding that thepillion rider sustained injuries
The deceased Suresh Thakur was working with a privateblood bank, he said
Thakur lost his control over the motorcycle due to theslippery road on Saturday evening, the official added.
