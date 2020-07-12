Left Menu
Mumbai, July 12 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BOM14 MH-VIRUS-LD BACHCHAN Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus (Eds: combines related stories) Mumbai: After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, two more members of the megastar's family - daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya - have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:09 IST
Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM14 MH-VIRUS-LD BACHCHAN Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus (Eds: combines related stories) Mumbai: After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, two more members of the megastar's family - daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya - have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. .

BOM8 MH-VIRUS-LD RAJ BHAVAN 16 at Raj Bhavan test positive; Guv says not in self-isolation (Eds: adds Governor's statement, updates figure) Mumbai: Sixteen personnel at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday. . BOM1 MH-VIRUS-BACHCHAN-SECURITY Security beefed up outside Nanavati Hospital, Bachchan's home Mumbai: Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. .

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-REKHA BUNGALOW COVID-19: Rekha's bungalow sealed after guard tests positive Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Rekha's bungalow in suburban Bandra after a security guard there tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday. . BOM16 MH-VARSITY EXAMS-RAUT Governor should reconsider stand over university exams: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should reconsider his stand on holding the final year university exams in the state. .

BOM4 MH-PAWAR-SAAMANA China 'bigger threat to India' than Pakistan: Pawar Mumbai: Amid the border tension with China, NCP president Sharad Pawar has saidChina is a "bigger threat to India" than Pakistan. . BOM11 MP-CONG MLA-BJP MP: Cong MLA quits party, joins BJP Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi resigned from the party and as member of the state Assembly, and joined the BJP on Sunday. .

BOM13 MP-DUBEY-PROBE Vikas Dubey reached Ujjain from Rajasthan by bus: Police probe Ujjain, Jul 12 (PTI) With police hot on his heels, slain gangster Vikas Dubey had reached Ujjain from Rajasthan by bus, and took a dip in the Kshipra river here before reaching the Mahakaleshwar temple where he was eventually arrested last week, investigations so far have revealed. . BOM15 GJ-MINISTER-SON-ARREST Guj minister's son, friends arrested for violating lockdown Surat, Jul 12 (PTI) The son of a Gujarat minister and his two friends were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown and the night curfew orders in Surat, a senior police official said. .

BES4 GJ-BRIBE-ARREST GPCB official held by Guj ACB with Rs 5L unaccounted cash Ahmedabad: A Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) official was held by the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly with Rs 5.06 lakh in unaccounted cash, an official said on Sunday.. .

BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed: Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI.

BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI....

Gaana hopes to net almost 100 mn customers, mostly TikTok users

The countrys largest music-streaming platform Gaana, backed by the Times Group and Chinese investment giant Tencent Holdings, expects to add nearly 100 million users over the next 12 months to its already 150 million-plus strong users, most...

After Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya also test positive for COVID-19

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19, the megastars daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra Hea...

Cricket-England's Archer, Wood strike as Windies reach 35-3 at lunch

England pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three early wickets on the final day as the West Indies made a shaky start chasing 200 to win the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.The visitors struggled to 35-3 at lunch with Ro...
