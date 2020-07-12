Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangila, the 'dancing bear' rescued from Nepal, celebrates two years of freedom

It has been two years since Rangila, the "dancing bear" was rescued from a group of wildlife traffickers who were attempting to smuggle him across the India-Nepal border. Though, the sloth bear is celebrating his two years of freedom at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility, he continues to be under stress and trauma, says wildlife conservation NGO Wildlife SOS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:10 IST
Rangila, the 'dancing bear' rescued from Nepal, celebrates two years of freedom

It has been two years since Rangila, the "dancing bear" was rescued from a group of wildlife traffickers who were attempting to smuggle him across the India-Nepal border. Though, the sloth bear is celebrating his two years of freedom at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility, he continues to be under stress and trauma, says wildlife conservation NGO Wildlife SOS. Sloth bears are species native to the Indian subcontinent and feed on fruits, ants and termites. They are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List, mainly because of habitat loss and degradation. Several sloth bears are smuggled and trained to dance at a young age, but Rangila was lucky to have been seized by the enforcement authorities in Nepal. With cooperation from the Indian and Nepal governments, he was eventually transferred to the Agra Bear Rescue Facility in India, said the NGO. Rangila's case brought to light the declining trend of sloth bear population in India as they are trafficked for being used as dancing bears and other purposes, said wildlife experts on Sunday. “The sloth bear population in India depicts a declining trend. Despite continuous efforts, cross border trafficking of dancing bears and demand for body parts for use in traditional Chinese medicine, bear paw soup and bear bile still exists. Poaching, habitat fragmentation and human wildlife conflict is a very serious threat to the sloth bears,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of the India-based Wildlife SOS.

In December 2017, two sloth bears, 19-year-old Rangila and Sridevi, were trafficked out of India to be exploited as dancing bears in Nepal. The Nepal enforcement authorities intercepted the traffickers at the border and the animals were shifted to the Kathmandu Zoo for temporary housing.  S Ilayaraja, Wildlife SOS deputy director, veterinary services said, “Rangila was weak and undernourished when he first arrived at the centre. It took months of specialised care and treatment to restore his strength." "However, Rangila still exhibits signs of psychological stress and trauma that will take much longer to heal,” he said.

Although getting these bears off the streets was a victory, it wasn't nearly enough as during this period, the female bear died. After months of highly stressful calibration and international negotiation, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute, Nepal facilitated Rangila's repatriation to India. Today, 21-year-old Rangila is under lifelong care at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility which is run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, the NGO said. Home to nearly 200 bears, it is the largest sloth bear rehabilitation centre in the world and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to carry specialised veterinary treatment as well as geriatric care for bears. Geeta Seshamani, secretary and co-founder Wildlife SOS said, “Rangila spends most of his time playing on the enrichment structures and it fills our hearts with absolute joy watching him simply be a bear again.” The experts from the NGO said that Rangila is fond of various enrichments that have been provided to keep him mentally and physically stimulated.

“This is really the first time that he has been able to explore the outdoors without being led around on the end of a rope. Rangila enjoys playing with treat filled enrichment balls, honey laced logs and digging up mud pits to nap in,” the NGO said. However, sloth bears continue to be targeted by poachers for their body parts and to be traded as live animals for street performance, it said, adding that poachers take advantage of porous international borders to move wildlife contraband and live animals across and conceal themselves in remote areas.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases after lifting of lockdown in Srinagar

A spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been seen in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown was lifted, District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference he said, Since the lifting of l...

No decision yet on lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district: Minister

The Karnataka government has not taken any decision on imposing a total lockdown in Dakshina Kannada in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the district, state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday. The district ha...

All Rajasthan Congress MLAs in touch with me; Govt is stable: Cong Gen Secy Avinash Pande

As the Congress grappled with factionalism in Rajasthan, its general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande on Sunday said that all party MLAs were in touch with him and the government will complete its term. Pande also wondered wh...

Abhishek confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, says they will quarantine at home

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020