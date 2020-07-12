Left Menu
26 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 774

The state now has 447 COVID-19 cases. The districts with COVID-19 cases are - Dimapur (258), Peren (216), Kohima (154), Mon (76), Tuensang (44), Phek (17), Zunheboto and Mokokchung (four each), and Wokha (one)..

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:18 IST
26 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 774
Nagaland has reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 774, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Penny Phom said on Sunday. Dimapur district has the highest number of 18 fresh cases, followed by Phek four, Tuensang three and Kohima one, he said.

Phom said 14 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday. Eight of them are in Phek, five in Peren and one in Kohima. So far, 327 patients have been cured. The state now has 447 COVID-19 cases.

The districts with COVID-19 cases are - Dimapur (258), Peren (216), Kohima (154), Mon (76), Tuensang (44), Phek (17), Zunheboto and Mokokchung (four each), and Wokha (one)..

