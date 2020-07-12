PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 156 92 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 29168 15412 328 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 341 125 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 16071 10426 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 16305 11953 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 559 417 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3897 3070 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 112494 89968 3371 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 2368 1428 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 41027 28685 2034 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 20965 15614 297 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1192 911 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 10156 5895 169 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3663 2256 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 36216 14716 613 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7873 4097 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1086 928 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 17201 12679 644 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 246600 136985 10116------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1593 843 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 262 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 227 150 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 774 327 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 13121 8360 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1418 739 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 7587 5040 195 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 23901 17541 507 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 134 80 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 138470 89532 1966 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 33402 20919 348 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1963 1375 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3417 2718 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 36476 23334 934 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 28453 17959 906 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 858536 544619 22823------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14525 12030 177 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 849553 and the death toll at 22674. The ministry said that 534621 people have so far recovered from the infection.