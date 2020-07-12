Left Menu
Plan to convert stadiums into makeshift COVID centres put on hold for now: Delhi authorities

As of now, there is no need to use any stadium for the COVID-19 care facility". According to a Northwest Delhi official, the number of coronavirus cases in the city is under control as the recovery rate is improving every day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:24 IST
Authorities in Delhi have put on hold their plan to use stadiums as makeshift COVID care centres for now in view of the city witnessing a good recovery rate, officials said on Sunday. Seeing the current situation, there is no need to convert stadiums into COVID-19 care facilities, an official in the East Delhi district administration said.

However, he said, the stadiums can be converted into COVID facilities in the coming days if the need arises. Last month, a Delhi government panel constituted by Lt Governor Anil Baijal had suggested to use Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, JLN Stadium, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

A government study on Saturday said that there has been a "sharp decline" in daily fatality figures in the city in the past two weeks. The recovery rate of patients stood at a little over 79 per cent on Saturday.

"We can use them (stadiums) for such facility, but it would be an unnecessary step because many people are under home isolation and recovering from the virus," the official of the East Delhi district administration stressed. Another official in the south district administration said, "We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no need to use any stadium for the COVID-19 care facility".

According to a Northwest Delhi official, the number of coronavirus cases in the city is under control as the recovery rate is improving every day. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed pulse oximeter a 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) that has helped minimise deaths of patients under home isolation here.

The city government has provided pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom coronavirus patients under home isolation. Delhi recorded 1,573 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.12 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,371, authorities said.

Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, they added..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

