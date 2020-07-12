Left Menu
Three terrorists killed in J-K's Sopore encounter, search operation underway

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Rebban in Sopore on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Sopore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:49 IST
Three terrorists killed in J-K's Sopore encounter, search operation underway
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Rebban in Sopore on Sunday, police said. As per the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site and search operation underway.

"Two more unidentified terrorists killed in Sopore encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered; search operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said. Earlier in the day, one unidentified terrorist was killed in the same encounter, which was started in the early hours of Sunday.

On Saturday, two terrorists were killed in an ambush by the Indian Army at Nougam sector in north Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army recovered arms and ammunition, along with Pakistani currency. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate by cutting an anti-infiltration fence, said Major General Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramullah.

Moreover, security forces at India-Pakistan border have been put on high alert after an intelligence input revealed that terrorists are trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out 'action'. According to the input, "There is likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action."

Sources in intelligence agencies told ANI that input has been shared with forces and Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a close watch on activities in these areas. Forces suspect that the BAT of Pakistan Army is facilitating terrorists to carry out action soon. There have been movements of terrorists towards the Indian side.

Pakistan's BAT consists of its army commandos and terrorists belonging to various terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc. BAT has started targeting civilians as well. In January, the group killed a civilian identified as Mohammad Aslam whose headless and mutilated body was found near the LoC in Poonch district.

"There was no such input over the past few weeks but after the input which has come hours back, forces have been alerted, especially in two sectors. Patrolling has been enhanced and there will be extra deployments during the night. Any misadventures of Pakistan will be responded effectively," a senior BSF official told ANI. "During this season, BAT facilitates terrorists to infiltrate into India. After getting them trained at various known locations, BAT and other Pakistani agencies send them near the border and when they fail in multiple attempts, they plan action with these terrorists to facilitate them," a senior government official said. (ANI)

