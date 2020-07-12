4 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana, 658 new cases push total infections to 21,240
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:19 IST
Haryana on Sunday reported four more coronavirus deaths as 658 fresh cases took the caseload in the state to 21,240. Two fatalities were reported from Sonipat, while one death each was reported from Nuh and the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The state's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 301, it said. Some of the districts which reported fresh cases were Faridabad (222), Gurgaon (112), Sonipat (101), Palwal (35), Rohtak (26) and Karnal (25) among others, the bulletin said. There are 4,956 active cases in the state while 15,983 people have been discharged after recovery, it said. The state's recovery rate on Sunday was 75.25 per cent.
