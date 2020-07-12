Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:33 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 156 92 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 29168 15412 328 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 341 125 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 16071 10426 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 16305 11953 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 559 417 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 4081 3153 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 112494 89968 3371 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 2453 1487 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 41897 29189 2047 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 21240 15813 301 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1192 911 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 10513 5979 179 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3663 2256 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 38843 15409 684 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7873 4097 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1086 928 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 17632 12876 653 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 254427 140325 10289------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1609 896 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 262 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 227 150 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 774 327 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 13121 8360 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1418 739 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 7821 5392 199 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 24392 17734 510 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 134 80 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 138470 89532 1966 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 34671 22482 356 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1963 1375 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3537 2786 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 36476 23334 934 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 30013 18581 932 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 874882 552629 23149------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 30871 20040 503 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 849553 and the death toll at 22674. The ministry said that 534621 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Palace's Zaha subjected to online racial abuse

Crystal Palaces Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse on social media and the forward shared screenshots ahead of Sundays Premier League game at Aston Villa.The Ivory Coast international tweeted images of the messages he received...

India procuring 72,000 assault rifles from the US as part of infantry modernisation

The Indian Army is fast-tracking the procurement of 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles for its troops from the United States as part of infantry modernisation, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. The procurement is taking plac...

Pilot rebels, claims support of 30 Cong MLAs

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of over 30 Congress MLAs and some independents. The statement released on Pilots WhatsApp group claimed that the Ashok Gehlot-l...

West Bengal: BSF rescues Bangladeshi woman, child from human traffickers

The Border Security Force BSF has rescued one young Bangladeshi woman along with her child from human traffickers in West Bengals Gojadanga area.According to the BSF, the woman and her child were rescued from human traffickers in the area o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020