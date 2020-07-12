PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 156 92 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 29168 15412 328 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 341 125 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 16071 10426 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 16305 11953 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 559 417 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 4081 3153 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 112494 89968 3371 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 2453 1487 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 41897 29189 2047 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 21240 15813 301 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1192 911 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 10513 5979 179 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3663 2256 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 38843 15409 684 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7873 4097 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1086 928 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 17632 12876 653 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 254427 140325 10289------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1609 896 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 262 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 227 150 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 774 327 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 13121 8360 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1418 739 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 7821 5392 199 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 24392 17734 510 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 134 80 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 138470 89532 1966 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 34671 22482 356 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1963 1375 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3537 2786 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 36476 23334 934 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 30013 18581 932 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 874882 552629 23149------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 30871 20040 503 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 849553 and the death toll at 22674. The ministry said that 534621 people have so far recovered from the infection.