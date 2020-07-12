Pak initiates ceasefire violation across LoC in J-K's Nowshera
Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:03 IST
Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
The ceasefire violation took place at 19:30 hours on Sunday, said Army officials.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nowshera
- LoC
- Pakistan
- Indian Army
- Rajouri
ALSO READ
Judge blocks 25% capacity rule for religious services in NY
Tennis-Australians flock to tennis courts after lockdown relaxed
India squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar working with Finland team amid lockdown
Locust swarms spotted near Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious during landing, take-off
Haryana issues alert after swarms of locusts enter Rewari, Gurgaon districts