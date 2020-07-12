Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to lay foundation stone for new economic corridor worth over Rs 20,000 crores in Haryana

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for Highway projects laying a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crores in Haryana on Tuesday, official from ministry confirmed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:47 IST
Gadkari to lay foundation stone for new economic corridor worth over Rs 20,000 crores in Haryana
Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for Highway projects laying a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crores in Haryana on Tuesday, official from ministry confirmed on Sunday. The Minister will also inaugurate three completed road projects. This web-based function will be presided over by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar.

The projects for foundation stone laying include the 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8650 crore, the 46.11 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1524 crore, the 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Byepass costing Rs 928 crore, the 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore, the 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1380 crore, the 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1207 crore, the 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1502 crore, and the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1509 crore. The projects for inauguration include the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1183 crore, the 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 223 PM ET on Sunday - - - -AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky AUTORACING-NASCAR-KENTUCKY, Field Level Media- - - - GOLFCoverage of final-round play of the PGA Tour -- Workday Charity Op...

Actor Divvya Chouksey dead

Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after a year-and-a half long battle with cancer. She was 28. According to director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara in 2016, Divvya breathed her...

U.S. prison employee preparing for executions tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member involved in the preparation of the first executions of U.S. federal prisoners in 17 years has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said on Sunday. In a court filing, the bureau said the employee ba...

Surgeon general urges face coverings

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday the Trump administration is trying to correct its guidance from earlier in the coronavirus epidemic that wearing face coverings was not necessary. With virus cases surging and many states and cities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020