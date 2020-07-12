Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 31

Jharkhand reported seven COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 31, while 80 new infections pushed the coronavirus tally to 3,760 in the state, a government bulletin said. This is the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths reported in the state since March 31.

Two of the deceased belonged to Ranchi while one each hailed from Deoghar, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Godda, and Koderma districts, the bulletin said. The 80 new COVID-19 positive cases, pushed the state's tally to 3,760, it said.

Of the total 3,760 COVID-19 cases, 1,421 are active while 2,308 people have recovered from the disease. Forty-five people recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 61.38 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.82 per cent, the bulletin said.