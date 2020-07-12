Fresh lockdown in Latur district from July 15: Minister

Latur district in Maharashtra willbe under lockdown from July 15 to 30, district guardianminister Amit Deshmukh said on Sunday

A district official said many relaxations were givenunder 'Unlock 2.0' during which outsiders from red zonesentered the district, fuelling the rise in COVID-19 cases

"Considering the rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the district, a decision has been taken to re-impose thelockdown from July 15 to 30," Deshmukh said.