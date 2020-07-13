UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:33 IST
Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday
An argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, police said
They were arrested for breach of peace and produced before a magistrate, police said.
