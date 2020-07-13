Gender equality spearheads development of society: Jharkhand Governor

Left Menu
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:26 IST
Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized on gender equality for spearheading societys development through equal opportunities. Addressing a webinar on "Gender bias and stereotyping, gender equality and womens right" organised by the Central University of Jharkhand, she said, the seminar's theme would boost the morale, self-respect and empowerment of women amid the challenges faced by them during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We all know that despite an improvement in gender equality, even now there is much to do. And such seminars are important steps in the right direction," she said. At the same time, it is the responsibility of men to respect the inherent talent of women through sensitivity and honesty so that women can move forward towards self-reliance, the governor said.

"It is necessary to bring changes in peoples thoughts and creating an awareness among them. Everyone should understand that a boy and a girl are equal and a person becomes great through his/her deeds," she said. The governor referred to the Fouth World Conference on Women convened by the United Nations, wherein it was said that it is not possible to achieve human rights and social justice without equality between men and women.

She also made a reference to Swami Vivekananda who believed that no society could prosper if it neglected women. "Without womens participation in development, the situation is akin to a one-winged bird flying in the air," she added.

Mentioning that it is commonly known that Indian society is patriarchal, the governor said, "Such conception should be changed. " ...The social and economic conditions of women have and girls are showing interest in education." Noting that there are numerous schemes to make women financially stronger, the governor appreciated the role of women self-help groups in several areas.

Expressing sadness over untoward incidents happening against women and girls, she said, "Such incidents are a stain on the entire society. We have to make efforts in inculcating good behaviour, morality and human values among people." PTI PVR MM MM.

