Ammunition seized from Maoist dump in C'garh

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:51 IST
Security forces have recovered a cache of ammunition, detonators and wireless sets from a Maoist dump in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Monday. The seized items included a diary of Dipak Teltumbade, a Central Committee Member (CCM), a senior officer said.

The recovery was made from a hill located between Dhobedalli, Mangikholi and Chhuipani villages under Gatapar police station limits on Sunday on the basis of inputs given by a naxal 'commander', Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said in a press conference here. The Maoist, identified as David alias Agnan Uikey (34), was detained after he was injured in an encounter with security forces on June 30, he said.

He is a 'commander' of platoon no. 1 under MMC (Maharashtra- Madhya Pradesh- Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists. "During interrogation, he disclosed locations of four Maoist dumps in the forests of Gatapar and Bagnadi areas of the district adjoining Maharashtra, following which separate teams of security personnel accompanied by Bomb Disposal Squads rushed to the spots," he said.

During search, a squad of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district force found three dumps on a hill between the three villages, out of which, two were lying vacant, he said. "In the third dump, two steel boxes containing 975 live cartridges for various firearms, including 35 live cartridges of AK-47 rifle, 345 of 9MM pistol, 169 of SLR rifle and 162 of .303 rifle, six detonators, 12 walkie-talkie sets, charger clips and a diary of Dipak Teltumbade, a Central Committee Member (CCM) were seized," Shukla said.

Another team of security forces unearthed a dump in a hill between Kanhartol and Sherpar in which 10 plastic bags and a milk powder packet from a steel box were recovered, he added. The diary of Teltumbade could reveal crucial details about Maoist formations and their activities in the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, he added.

