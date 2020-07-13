Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battle against coronavirus could be long-drawn-out: Uttarakhand CM

He said a collective endeavour is needed to translate the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant India into a reality and the panchayat representatives had a great role to play in that as the country's overall development is not possible without developed villages for which a package of Rs 20 lakh crore has been given. Rawat also spoke of Rs 2,000 crore sanctioned recently by the Centre for BharatNet phase II programme in Uttarakhand saying that the digital connectivity initiative will revolutionise telecommunication and internet connectivity in the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:50 IST
Battle against coronavirus could be long-drawn-out: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday warned that the battle against coronavirus could be a long-drawn-out process in which caution and awareness would serve as the most effective weapons. Addressing panchayat representatives of the state through e-dialogue (Samvad), Rawat praised them for fighting the battle against the pandemic as true warriors and said they also had a major role to play in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

"In times of corona, the role of people's representatives has become even more important. The battle against COVID-19 may go on for long and we will have to pay more attention to caution and awareness to overcome the challenge posed by the pandemic," he said. Awareness will have to be created among people in rural areas about the indispensability of physical distancing, wearing masks and hand sanitisation, he added.

Claiming that the COVID fatality rate in India was lower and recovery rate better than other countries, Rawat said India has fought the battle against coronavirus in a better way than several countries which boasted of better health infrastructure. The chief minister said 3.28 lakh migrants were brought back to the state from different parts of the country for humanitarian reasons despite the risk of a surge in cases but required arrangements were put in place to grapple with the challenge.

Adequate ventilators, ICU wards, isolation beds and other resources are available to deal with any emergency, he said. More than 2,000 samples are being tested in Uttarakhand daily at present which will further be ramped up in the coming days. He said a collective endeavour is needed to translate the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant India into a reality and the panchayat representatives had a great role to play in that as the country's overall development is not possible without developed villages for which a package of Rs 20 lakh crore has been given.

Rawat also spoke of Rs 2,000 crore sanctioned recently by the Centre for BharatNet phase II programme in Uttarakhand saying that the digital connectivity initiative will revolutionise telecommunication and internet connectivity in the state. It will make the internet available in 5,991 gram panchayats under 65 blocks spread over 12 districts and usher in a new era of development in the state, he said.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2

Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by 6 pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The country recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 hour...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

Poet Varavara Rao moves HC for bail in Elgar Parishad case

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The 80-...

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Moscow Russia, July 13 SputnikANI The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020