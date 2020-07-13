Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pay contract workers on time: AP CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to contract workers of various departments, societies and varsities just like any other regular government employee.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:19 IST
Pay contract workers on time: AP CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to contract workers of various departments, societies and varsities just like any other regular government employee. In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister discussed the issue of delayed salary payment to contract workers. "The salaries of contract workers should be paid through a green channel and the amount should be credited to their bank accounts like regular employees," an official statement quoted the CM having said in the meeting. He also directed officials to prepare a report on the social and medical security benefits to contract workers.

In the meeting, Reddy also mentioned that the previous government had given a minimum time-scale salary to about 54,000 contract employees just before the state assembly elections in a hurry but had done nothing for them. "It was only from July 2019 that the minimum time-scale salary to contract employees was being implemented. The state took the burden of Rs 1,000 crore," he said, adding the salary was hiked up to 95 per cent from the March 2017 level. The salary for junior lecturer was increased by 95 per cent from Rs 19,050 to 37,100 per month, while that for health personnel and health assistant from Rs 14,860 to Rs 22,290 per month. Similarly, the salary for secondary grade teachers was increased from Rs 10,900 to Rs 21,230, while for school assistants from Rs 10,900 to Rs 21,230 since July last year, he added.

Several senior officials, including Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, attended the meeting..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong increases social distancing measures

Hong Kong has banned public gatherings of more than four and required face coverings on public transport as the city battles an increase in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants wont be allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 pm to 5 am, while fitne...

BJP, pro-Hindu outfits seek action against YouTuber for 'denigrating' Lord Muruga

BJP and various Hindu organisations here on Monday sought immediate action against a video channel in the social media for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Lord Muruga. In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representat...

Madagascar's president says two lawmakers have died from COVID-19

Two lawmakers in Madagascar have died of COVID-19 and at least 25 members of parliament and of the senate have been infected with the virus since the first case was confirmed on the island in March, President Andry Rajoelina said late on Su...

Coronavirus in 2 foreign arrivals raises alarm in Thailand

Health authorities in Thailand are seeking to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected with the coronavirus and may have violated quarantine rules. The two cases, an Egyptian military officer and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020