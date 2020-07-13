Left Menu
The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL from Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association, apart from other prayers seeking a direction to Union and State Governments to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each of the transport workers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:22 IST
HC dismisses plea seeking Rs 15K as lockdown aid for drivers

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL from Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association, apart from other prayers seeking a direction to Union and State Governments to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each of the transport workers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing similar pleas which were dismissed by a co-ordinate bench of the High Court and earlier orders, a division bench of Justice R Subbiah and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said it was observed by the co-ordinate bench that provision of financial aid falls within the domain of policy decision of the government.

It was also observed that this Court cannot issue any positive direction by directing the official respondents to pay the necessary amount to each of the aggrieved persons and that it also requires enumeration. "....taking into account the said judgments and the dictum laid down in the same, the present writ petition is dismissed, the division bench said.

The bench also referred to observation made by the earlier bench that it is for the official respondents to take a decision on the prevailing facts and circumstances, as expeditiously as possible. The petitioner-association submitted that due to Covid-19, taxi and rental vehicle operation had totally stopped.

It was submitted that the taxi operators are basically driver-cum-owner of their vehicles and self-employed and in the normal situation, they support the Government by paying periodical road taxes and necessary permit fees. Among others, the association sought a direction to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each of the transport workers in view of the coronavirus situation.

