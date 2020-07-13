Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 states have COVID-19 recovery rate higher than national average of 63.02 pc: Centre

Nineteen states and union territories have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, the Centre said on Monday, asserting that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a "gradual surge" in the recovery of patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:51 IST
19 states have COVID-19 recovery rate higher than national average of 63.02 pc: Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nineteen states and union territories have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, the Centre said on Monday, asserting that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a "gradual surge" in the recovery of patients. It also said that there are 30 states and union territories (UTs) that have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent.

The norms and standards for home isolation care along with use of oximeters have also helped to keep a check on asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure, the Union health ministry said in a statement. "The series of pro-active, pre-emptive and coordinated steps taken by the Centre and the state governments for containment and prevention of COVID-19 has contributed to a gradual surge in COVID-19 recovery," the ministry said. Aggressive testing coupled with timely diagnosis has led to identifying COVID-affected patients before they progress into an advanced stage of the disease, it said.

Effective implementation of containment zones and surveillance activities ensured that the rate of infection stays under control, the ministry said. A graded policy and holistic approach has led to the recovery of 18,850 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470, it said. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02 per cent, the ministry said, adding that 19 states and UTs have a recovery rate higher than the national average. The states and UTs having a recovery rate higher than the national average include Ladakh (85.45 per cent), Delhi (79.98 per cent), Uttarakhand (78.77 per cent), Chhattisgarh (77.68 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (76.59 per cent), Haryana (75.25 per cent), Chandigarh (74.6 per cent), Rajasthan (74.22 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (73.03 per cent) and Gujarat (69.73 per cent).

Tripura (69.18 per cent), Bihar (69.09 per cent), Punjab (68.94 per cent), Odisha (66.69 per cent), Mizoram(64.94 per cent), Assam (64.87 per cent), Telangana (64.84 per cent), Tamil Nadu (64.66 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (63.97 per cent) also have a recovery rate higher than the national average. There are 3,01,609 active cases and they are all under medical supervision either at hospitals, COVID care centres or home isolation, the ministry said. There are 2,51,861 more recovered cases than active cases, it said.

India's fatality rate has also dropped to 2.64 per cent owing to the increased stress on clinical management of critical cases, the ministry said. AIIMS Delhi continues to handhold Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) through the COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre, it said.

The 30 states and UTs that have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent include Ladakh (0.09 per cent), Tripura (0.1 per cent), Assam (0.22 per cent), Kerala (0.39 per cent), Chhattisgarh (0.47 per cent), Odisha (0.49 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (0.56 per cent), Goa (0.57 per cent) and Meghalaya (0.65 per cent). Jharkhand (0.8 per cent), Bihar (0.86 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (0.91 per cent), Telangana (1.03 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (1.12 per cent), Puducherry (1.27 per cent), Uttarakhand (1.33 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1.42 per cent), Haryana (1.42 per cent), Chandigarh (1.43 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (1.7 per cent), Karnataka (1.76 per cent), Rajasthan (2.09 per cent), Punjab (2.54 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.56 per cent), also have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

The fatality rate is zero per cent in Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim. India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to Union health ministry data. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday. The testing per million is continuously growing and was 8555.25 as of Monday. The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1,200 labs in the country-- 852 labs in the government sector and 348 private labs.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the worlds hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in th...

Swiss club Zurich to field under-21 team

Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being cancelled because the first-team is isolating at home. Zurichs game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positi...

Sudanese forces break up protest camp in Darfur, killing 1

Sudanese security forces violently broke up a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing at least protester and wounding a dozen others, including four children, activists said Monday. Authorities said the violence in the town o...

Serie A hopes to allow fans in stadiums before end of season

The Italian soccer league is hoping to allow fans into stadiums before the end of the season. All matches are being played without spectators following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.But a proposal to open stadiums will be sent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020