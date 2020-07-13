Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 more BSF staffers test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya

The minister said that 182 BSF personnel, two Air Force employees and two staffers of other central armed paramilitary forces have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, while the remaining 133 are are civilians. Meanwhile, a deputy commissioner in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, in which state capital Shillong is located, was asked to go for 14 days' home quarantine after a member of her family was detected COVID-19 positive, a health department official said on Monday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:43 IST
10 more BSF staffers test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya

Ten BSF personnel were among 12 people found infected with COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, raising the state's coronavirus count to 319, Health Minister A L Hek said. The two other cases were reported from the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), he said.

The state now has 271 active cases. So far, 46 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died. The minister said that 182 BSF personnel, two Air Force employees and two staffers of other central armed paramilitary forces have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, while the remaining 133 are are civilians.

Meanwhile, a deputy commissioner in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, in which state capital Shillong is located, was asked to go for 14 days' home quarantine after a member of her family was detected COVID-19 positive, a health department official said on Monday. The family member of Matsiewdor War Nongbri, who lives with her in the same house, tested positive for the disease last week, he said.

However, the test result of the IAS officer's swab sample came out negative, the official said..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal MLA found hanging, incident sets off a political storm

A West Bengal MLA was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his home in North Dinajpur district on Monday, an incident his family and the BJP claimed was a cold-blooded murder, and blamed the ruling TMC for it. The body of Debendra...

After losing jobs, many Sudanese struggle to make ends meet in Egypt

After losing his job as house cleaner in Cairo, Sudanese refugee Abdel-Nasser Khamis has been struggling to pay his bills.Its a fate shared by tens of thousands of migrants in Egypt, where the fallout from the coronavirus has hit the econom...

U.S. judge delays first federal executions in 17 years

A U.S. federal judge issued an injunction on Monday delaying what would have been the first federal execution in 17 years, scheduled for later in the day, thwarting at least for now the Trump administrations goal of reviving capital punishm...

Depp tells court ex-wife attacked him on night he learned he'd lost $650 million

Movie star Johnny Depp concluded five days of testimony in his libel case against Britains Sun newspaper on Monday, saying his ex-wife Amber Heard had thrown a haymaker punch at him on the night he found out he had lost 650 million. The 57-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020