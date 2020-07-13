Rape accused escapes from police post in Jammu

A rape accused escaped from custody here on Monday, prompting a massive police search, an official said. Pankaj Gupta (35) was held on Sunday, following registration of a rape case against him at police post Tallab Tillo, he said.

Gupta escaped by pushing a policeman and scaling the boundary wall of the police post, the official said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Gupta's wife arranged a two-wheeler outside the police station to help him escape, he said.

Various teams have been formed and sent in different directions to nab the accused, the official said.